SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,805,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

