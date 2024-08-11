SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,352,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383,503. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

