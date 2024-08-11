SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Qiagen worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE QGEN opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

