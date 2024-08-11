SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $27,302,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 906,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.9 %

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,030,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,793,023. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

