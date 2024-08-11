SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 217,320 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 3,867,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

