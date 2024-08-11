SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

HWM opened at $93.09 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

