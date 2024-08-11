SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 47,882 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 15.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.62. 634,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.