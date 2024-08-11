SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 569,906 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

