SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 65,070 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. City State Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PFG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 974,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

