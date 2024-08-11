SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 968,331 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 531.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 968,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,276,000 after buying an additional 225,911 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 11,691,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,401,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

