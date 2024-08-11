SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 395.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. 537,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,371. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

