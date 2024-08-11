SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

