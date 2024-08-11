SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.52.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.11. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

