SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

