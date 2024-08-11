SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $562.73. The stock had a trading volume of 150,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $334.53 and a one year high of $594.65.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

