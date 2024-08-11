SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 801,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.28. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.