SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 114,987 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,987 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 50,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $116,430,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $4,332,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.