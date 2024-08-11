SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 189,632 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,659,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

