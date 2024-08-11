SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 248,470 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,470 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $96.66. 5,174,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

