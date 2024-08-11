SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 300,195 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 605,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kroger by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 590,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 2,847,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,704. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.