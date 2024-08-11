SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,727 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $206.32. 1,210,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

