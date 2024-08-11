SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 402,450 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.56. 7,720,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,386. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

