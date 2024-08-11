SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,040 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $410.76. 340,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.58 and a 200 day moving average of $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $413.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

