SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,829 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $276.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.88 and its 200 day moving average is $264.19. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

