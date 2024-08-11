SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.04. 558,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,356. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

