Shawn Vadala Sells 250 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00.

MTD opened at $1,397.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,408.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,334.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

