Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 786 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

