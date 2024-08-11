Skyline Champion’s (SKY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.