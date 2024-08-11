Socha Financial Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock valued at $35,964,310 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

