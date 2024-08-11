SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 4,349,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 46,847,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

