Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Releases Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

