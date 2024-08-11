Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $17.75. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 26,155 shares traded.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
