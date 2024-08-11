Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 372,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 118,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

