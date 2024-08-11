SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.5 %

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,585,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

