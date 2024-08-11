SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.92. 18,849,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,934,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

