SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,033,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWB opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.