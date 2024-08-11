SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 437,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 256,957 shares.The stock last traded at $27.89 and had previously closed at $27.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 46,059 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 241,336 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 353,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

