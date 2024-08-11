SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 101,462 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

KIE opened at $52.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $736.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.