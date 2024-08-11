SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 182,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 143,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $57.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

