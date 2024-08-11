Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.8%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.94 and last traded at $75.12. 924,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,775,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

