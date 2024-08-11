Stephens Increases The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $32.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

PNTG stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 214,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

