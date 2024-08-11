StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

StepStone Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of STEP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.96. 1,210,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,935. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

