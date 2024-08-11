Stifel Nicolaus Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AZEK has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

