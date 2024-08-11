StockNews.com Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

