StockNews.com Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of AU opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after buying an additional 878,717 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

