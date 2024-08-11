Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 12,009,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,786,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

