Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.84

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.84 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 181.89 ($2.32). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.30), with a volume of 30,001 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
