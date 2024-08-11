Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.84

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.84 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 181.89 ($2.32). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.30), with a volume of 30,001 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Synectics Price Performance

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.62 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

