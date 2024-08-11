T L. Arnold, Jr. Sells 3,999 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $520,028.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSI. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

