TD Cowen Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $57.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $88.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

