TD Cowen Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

STEM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of STEM opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. Stem’s revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stem by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stem by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

